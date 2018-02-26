Woman dies after being hit by a car near Harewood House

Have your say

A pedestrian has died while crossing the road in Harewood.

The woman, 89, was crossing the A61 Harrogate Road near the Wike Lane junction when she was struck by a car at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle involved was a silver Nissan Qashqai travelling towards Harewood.

She received serious injuries and was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 90-year-old man, was uninjured. He has been interviewed about the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it is asked contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 959 of February 25.