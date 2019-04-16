Woman attacked in alleyway, dragged into her home in Leeds and violently attacked throughout the night

Have your say

A thug dragged his ex-girlfriend off the street, locked her in her home and subjected her to violence throughout the night.

Anthony Ablett laid in wait for the victim before attacking her in an alleyway before forcing her into the property in Leeds.

The woman lost consciousness during one of the assaults and feared Ablett was going to kill her.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ablett, 35, had been a two-year relationship with the victim but it had ended in June last year.

Ablett attacked the woman as she walked home on the evening of October 4.

Katy Rafter, prosecuting, said Ablett emerged from an alleyway.

The woman tried to run away but he caught her and dragged her into the alleyway.

Ablett then forced her to open the back door of her home and dragged her inside by her hair.

Miss Rafter said the defendant then pinned her down on the sofa and took her mobile phone as he shouted abuse at her.

Ablett locked the door and threw the keys into a corner before dragging her around the house.

The prosecutor said: "Throughout the night she was assaulted by the defendant who punched and strangled her numerous times."

"On one occasion she lost consciousness and believed that the defendant was going to kill her."

She suffered scratches and bruises to her face.

At one point she managed to leave the house and ran to a neighbour for help.

When she returned Ablett was still there and he punched her again.

She then ran from her house, still wearing her pyjamas, and caught to a taxi to a friend's house.

Police were contacted and Ablett was in possession of the victim's mobile phone when he was arrested on October 17.

Ablett, of Sunnyview Terrace, Beeston, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has previous convictions for violence.

Kitty Colley, mitigating, said Ablett had been in prison since his arrest - the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence.

She said Ablett's offending was linked to drug abuse.

Miss Colley said Ablett had been addressing his drug problems while in custody.

Ablett was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to take part in a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Judge Simon Batiste told Ablett: "It is in your own hands. You have got to make sure you work with the probation service or the sentences will simply get longer and longer."