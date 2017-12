Have your say

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Horsforth.

The victim was with a young child when the collision happened on Church Avenue just after 3.30pm today.

Both air and road ambulances were sent to the scene.

The child escaped with minor injuries.

Police have yet to confirm the ages of those involved.

There are severe delays in the vicinity of the Old Ball roundabout and local buses are running to diversionary routes.