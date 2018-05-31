Woman airlifted to hospital as crash halts traffic on A64 in North Yorkshire

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a serious road crash which has closed part of a major route in North Yorkshire.

Police said traffic had been halted after three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A64 between Malton and York.

The female driver one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa, was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary.

A North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were contacted at 11.37am to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A64 near the Jinnah restaurant at Flaxton, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a black Kia Sorrento and a Mercedes Benz A-class.

"Air ambulance has been requested to attend and the road is currently closed at the Barton-le-Willows turning to allow the emergency services to deal with the collision. Drivers are advised to avoid the area."