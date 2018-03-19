Woman, 38, who died after Upton crash named by police

A woman who died in hospital after a three vehicle crash has been named by police.

Julie Marlow, 38, from Pontefract, suffered serious life threatening injuries in the collision, which took place on March 13 at around 7.45am.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, but despite treatment, she died later that day.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate the incident, which happened on Wrangbrook Lane in Upton.

Police said the vehicle the victim was driving, a Black Mercedes 4 x 4, was travelling towards the A1 when it was in collision with a Heavy Goods Vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

This was followed by a collision with a smaller goods vehicle, also travelling in the opposite direction.

Two 42-year-old men remain in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries, police said.

Sergeant Fiona Hoodless of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this fatal collision and would like to speak to anyone who can assist the enquiry.

“We would like to hear from anyone has seen any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or any footage that may show the vehicles involved prior to the collision occurring.”

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 13180119302.