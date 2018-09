Have your say

A WOMAN suffered fatal injuries when the car she was driving left a road in Bradford before hitting a tree.

The 27-year-old woman was driving a silver Audi A4 which struck a kerb on Swain House Road before colliding with a tree just after 6am on Saturday (Sept 1).

West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team is appealing for witnesses to the incident itself, or the lead up to the collision, to call 101 with information.