Wizard of Oz confirmed as Christmas 2019 show at Leeds Playhouse

Theatregoers will be off to see the wizard when Leeds Playhouse opens its doors again later this year following a multi-million pound redevelopment.

Playhouse bosses have announced that a new production of The Wizard of Oz will be the “centrepiece” of their reopening season.

And, to add an extra sprinkle of stardust to proceedings, the musical – which starts in November – will be running over the Christmas period.

The theatre’s artistic director, James Brining, said: “Christmas at Leeds Playhouse is always a magical experience and 2019 is set to be extra-special.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone into our redeveloped building for this enchanting adventure story for the whole family.

“The Wizard of Oz will be the centrepiece of our reopening season here at Leeds Playhouse.

“It is a household favourite full of adventure, excitement and magic and I can’t wait to bring the story to life in a fresh, thrilling way for 2019.

“It’s going to be incredible to see the new Playhouse come alive, and to share with audiences the freshly refurbished theatres, restaurants and bars.

“With the opening of the new public park on our doorstep, there should be a real festive buzz here on Quarry Hill.”

The Playhouse closed for its £15.8m revamp in June last year and is scheduled to reopen in the autumn.

Kes, Hamlet and Around The World In 80 Days form part of a busy programme of productions being staged in a pop-up theatre at the site while the redevelopment work is carried out.

The Wizard of Oz will run in the Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre from November 20 to January 25.

Tickets for the show are due to go on general sale at 10am next Saturday, February 9.