Wired for sound of music

Leeds Beckett University is set to be Wired to help the next generation of women working in music technology.

Yorkshire Sound Women Network (YSWN) have been successful in gaining Youth Music, ISME and Music For All funding bids, and are all set to launch the WIRED! project in partnership with Leeds Beckett University and University Centre Doncaster.

Engaging with children and young people through a series of outreach workshops, music technology clubs and placement opportunities across Yorkshire, the aim is to raise their confidence and help them to identify with the music and sound technology profession.

Groups or individuals who may like to take part in the project, as a music technology club attendee, school or club hosting a workshop, or a company to help develop a young person’s skills and career, contact: info@yorkshiresoundwomen.com