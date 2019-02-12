Winners are revealed at Child Friendly Leeds Awards 2019

Have your say

The winners of the sixth Child Friendly Leeds awards were announced in a star-studded ceremony at Leeds City Varieties last week.

The awards, organised, planned and presented by young people, celebrate some of the people, places and organisations helping to make Leeds a child-friendly city.

Just under 600 nominations came in for champion children, child friendly places, people who go the extra mile and great organisations, with the winners announced at the special event.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin, executive member responsible for children and families, said: “The awards ceremony was an absolutely fantastic event, which not only celebrated the people, places and organisations that make Leeds a great place to grow up, but also showcased the hugely talented young people we have in Leeds.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners, those shortlisted and all the nominees - they are shining examples of what it really means to be child-friendly.”

The winners of the Child Friendly Leeds Awards 2019 are:

Child of the Year (under-11): Imogen Lawrence

Young Person of the Year (11–21): John Dunwell

Adult Making a Difference: Lisa James

Communities and Schools Working Together: ‘The Hall meets Hovingham’ dementia project

Youth Group: Out 2 18 and Transtastic Youth Group

Inspiring Creativity Through Arts and Culture: Life Experience

Best Place in Leeds for Children and Young People: Herd Farm Residential and Activity Centre

Overall Contribution to Making Leeds a Child Friendly City: LandSec (White Rose and Trinity).