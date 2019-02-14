Win VIP tickets to Leeds Sports Awards 2019

Have your say

We’re giving you the opportunity to join your sporting heroes of Leeds for a memorable evening at the Leeds Sports Awards 2019.

The event takes place at the city’s First Direct Arena on Thursday, February 28.

The Yorkshire Evening Post have teamed up with the organisers and have two VIP tickets up for grabs.

Your tickets will include access to the VIP drinks reception, a 4-course meal and access to the glitzy awards ceremony.

This is the 16th Leeds Sports Awards celebrating the sporting achievements of the people of Leeds, from grass roots and Olympians to coaches and volunteers.

The evening is hosted by BBC sports presenter Tanya Arnold and will see the attendance of major people from the sporting industry.

High-profile figures in the running for prizes include Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson and boxing champions Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams.

To be in with the chance to win this great prize, just tell us your name, address and contactable phone number and send an email to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk, using the subject ‘Sports Awards comp’.

The closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, February 22.

Usual JPI media terms and conditions apply.