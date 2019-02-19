WIN tickets to see Lego Movie 2 at Leeds cinema by showing your lego-building skills

Vue Kirkstall is on the lookout for Leeds’s master Lego builders this half term.

To mark the release of the LEGO 2 Movie blockbuster, the venue is calling on children across Leeds to submit photos of their masterful Lego creations to win tickets to see the film.

With schools across the region breaking up this week, Vue is looking for the city’s parents to snap and send in their children’s carefully crafted Lego builds.

The blockbuster will screen across Vue’s two city venues, Leeds Light and Kirkstall throughout half term, and is bound to draw in audiences.

Following the harrowing events of Taco Tuesday, Bricksburg is a living apocalypse, leaving its residents hardened and cynical.

But not everyone has lost their enthusiasm for Lego life… Emmet and his friends return in The Lego Movie 2, starring the voices of Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, and Nick Offerman.

The YEP have four complimentary VIP tickets and a selection of snacks to enjoy at the Kirkstall site.

Rachel Carter, general manager at Vue Leeds Kirkstall, said: “We’re really excited to see just how creative the kids of Leeds are when it comes to crafting their Lego builds.

“We’re looking for parents and carers across Leeds, that are impressed with their child’s creations, to send in pictures and win the tickets. We can’t wait to welcome the winner and their guests for an evening out on us!”

Readers can send their images to dm.leedskirkstall@vuemail.com by February 22 at 5pm. Winners will be contacted directly.

Usual Johnston Press competition rules apply.