WIN: Star Wars tickets & hotel stay

The Yorkshire Evening Post is giving its readers the chance to win a pair of premium tickets to the Star Wars Film Concert Series, at Leeds First Direct Arena, as well as an overnight stay at the Park Plaza Leeds on December 8.

Star Wars: A New Hope will be presented on a gigantic screen at the arena, featuring Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score, performed live to the film by the exceptional Novello Orchestra.

Star Wars film concert series competition

Since the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores.

Fans will be able to experience the scope and grandeur of the beloved Star Wars films in a live symphonic concert experience when this incredible film concert series comes to the city next month.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, were each nominated for Oscars for Best Original Score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

was released on December 15 last year, and was the UK & Ireland’s biggest film of 2017.

If you would like to be in with the chance to win these fantastic tickets, plus a city-centre hotel stay to finish your visit off in style, simply send your entry to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk before 5pm on Friday November 23, with ‘Star Wars competition’ in the subject header. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions for details.