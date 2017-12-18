WIN: Pair of VIP tickets to see Leeds United take on Hull City

YOU could be watching Leeds United from the best seats in Elland Road, thanks to independent energy supplier Utilita.

Your Yorkshire Evening Post has joined with the Whites’ official energy partner Utilita to offer readers the chance of a fantastic day out at the club this Saturday for the visit of Hull City.

The prize offers two hospitality tickets in the Eddie Gray suite, buffet food, £25 to spend behind the bar per person and seats in the Upper East Stand, as well as half-time and end of match entertainment from club legends.

To be in with a chance of winning these seats for the game against Nigel Adkins’ Tigers, all you have to do is answer the question below.

The winner will be notified by Utilita and tickets will be available for collection at the club on the day of the match.

Utilita delivers pay as you go energy to more than 560,000 customers. It recently cut its prices and was the first supplier to freeze prices until at least April 2018.

Utilita is a leading alternative to the Big Six energy firms and focuses on delivering excellent customer service, it is the official energy partner of the club and sponsors this season’s children’s kit.

The company has pledged to donate £2 to the Leeds United Foundation for every kids’ shirt sold.

Question: Who is the current manager of Hull City?

email your entry to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk using the subject ‘Leeds v Hull City competiton’.

The deadline for entries is 6pm on Wednesday, December 20.

Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.