WIN: Name the mascot for Leeds Bradford Airport’s new car park to win free parking and fast track passes

Meet the new mascot of Leeds Bradford Airport’s newest car park - the only problem is, they can’t decide what to name him!

To celebrate the launch of Viking Airport Parking, which is just a two to three minute transfer from the airport terminal, Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is asking Yorkshire Evening Post readers to name the cheery, bearded mascot.

The person who comes up with the winning name will win free parking and fast track passes for up to five people for their next holiday from LBA.

Spokesman Phil Forster said: “To launch our brand new, low-cost car park, we want the people of Yorkshire to name our mascot.

“Our new parking facility, Viking Airport Parking, is named in celebration of Yorkshire’s Viking heritage.

“We’re now looking for a name that suits our friendly Viking character, who will be keeping an eye on your vehicle while you jet away on holiday.”

To enter the competition, send your suggested name in an email with the subject line ‘Viking Airport Parking competition’ to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk along with your name, address and a contact telephone number.

The closing date for entries is Monday, March 5.

Viking Airport Parking, situated just off the main airport roundabout on Warren House Lane, opens on March 19 and is closer to the terminal than any off-site car park. It costs from £29.49 per week to park there and staff will park your car for you so you don’t need to worry about finding your own space. There are free shuttle buses 24/7 to transfer you to the terminal.

For further details, visit www.vikingairportparking.co.uk

