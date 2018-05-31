WIN: Fancy a free VIP night for up to 20 people at Leeds' Roxy Ball Room?

That's right, the Yorkshire Evening Post is giving away a free VIP night for up to 20 people at the Roxy Ball Room in Leeds.

To celebrate the launch of the new bar in Merrion Street, the YEP's City Buzz has teamed up with Roxy to give away this amazing prize.

The giveaway is sure to lead to an unforgettable night, including Prosecco, a buffet, Jaeger, lots of beers and cocktail vouchers and several hours of pool, beer pong or ping pong thrown in!

The competition is open to anyone who can bring at least 10 mates, but the VIP night is open to up to 20 people!

