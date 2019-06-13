Win a Skin Treatment Candle from Harrogate wellbeing brand Neom Organics

Yorkshire wellbeing brand Neom Organics has 50 of its revolutionary treament candles for readers to win. Stephanie Smith finds out more.

When it comes to finding peace and balance in our daily life, to investing time and luxury in ourselves, Harrogate-based Neom Organics is the expert.

Launched in 2005 by former magazine editor Nicola Elliott, the wellbeing brand promotes sensory heaven through its aromatic candles, bath, body and skincare products. Its Intensive Skin Treatment Candle is a hero of the Neom range and a revolutionary product in that it combines the aromatic room-scenting fragrance of a candle with a deeply nourishing skin treatment to use all over the body.

“The Intensive Skin Treatment Candle was originally devised to use in the Neom wellbeing treatments and we still do use it, but it changed our candle game forever,” says Nicola. “If you need a super-deep, relaxing and hydrating treatment, this is for you. Maybe you’ve come back from holiday or your skin is particularly dry, a small amount goes a long way. Light the candle for about 30 minutes before you are going to use it and then blow it out and after about 30 seconds, you drizzle the nourishing, warm oil onto your body. It’s packed full of rich cocoa butter, soya bean and almond oil so it’s very hydrating and repairing on the skin.”

The candle is available in the Real Luxury (de-stress) and Tranquillity (sleep) fragrances, using more than 19 precious warming essential oils to help relieve stress and aid sleep. Nicola recommends taking time to inhale the oils before applying, breathing in for seven seconds and out for 11.

Neom has teamed up with us to offer 50 readers the chance to win an Intensive Skin Treatment Candle, worth £36, to collect from its store in Victoria Gate Leeds. To enter, email the answer to the question below - on an email entitled “Neom” to stephanie.smith@jpimedia.co.uk or send on a postcard to Stephanie Smith, Yorkshire Post Newspapers, No 1 Leeds – 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds LS12 1BE. Usual YPN T&Cs apply. One candle per reader. Answer to arrive before noon on the closing date of Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Answers will be 50 picked randomly from the correct answers.

Question: Where is Neom Organics based?