WIN £150 Indian meal at award winning Tharavadu Restaurant in Leeds

AWARD winning Tharavadu Restaurant is celebrating it's fifth birthday with a tasty prize to spice up the life of every Indian food fan.

One lucky winner will get £150 to spend at the Leeds city centre venue in Mill Hill.

BOOK A TABLE: Guarantee a great meal out - book a table at Tharavadu visit www.tharavadurestaurants.com or call 0113 244 0500.

You won't find tikka masala, jalfrezi and nan breads on the menu and that's part of its unique appeal.

Foodie fans eat here for its unique spicy dishes from India's south-western Kerala coastline, where cuisine is built around rice, fish, poultry and vegetarian choices.

Signature dishes include huge Dosa pancakes - the length of your arm - filled with aromatic chutney and a masala filling of vegetables and potatoes.

This is one of the hottest tickets in town with a unique menu, top chefs. luxury surroundings and top class service which has seen it win countless awards.

Tharavadu is a multiple Best Indian Restaurant winner of the YEP's own Oliver Awards and honours include it being recommended in the Michelin Restaurant Guide.

You could bump into famous diners - celebrity fans include TV's Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, and wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson.

WIN £150 TO SPEND AT THARAVADU IN LEEDS

Getting a table here is a prize in its own right but now you could win this fabulous £150 prize in our free prize draw. Enter by post or online.

Post your full name and contact details to Tharavadu Birthday Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, The Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Or enter online, using our secure web form - CLICK HERE.

Deadline is noon on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Celebrity fans include TV's Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln

One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Over-18s only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions apply see www.jpimedia.co.uk.

Data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Tharavadu Restaurant to alert our winner and organise prize claim details. Your information will not be used for any other purpose than for which you give consent.

Thali at its best at Tharavadu