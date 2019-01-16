Win £100 simply by voting in our 2018 Oliver Awards

Fancy bagging yourself £100 to spend at a restaurant of your choice?

You do? Of course you do! Well, it couldn’t be simpler... All you have to do is vote in our Oliver Awards People’s Choice award. And here’s the link: OLIVER AWARDS 2019 PEOPLE’S OLIVER

Click it, vote and you could be in with a chance to win £100 to splash on a meal at a restaurant of your choice.

The People’s Choice is a new award in this year’s Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards, which are now into their 11th year and still going as strong as ever. They were created in 2008 to celebrate excellence in the local dining scene and over the years we have had a strong track record of identifying high-flying restaurants and emerging stars of the industry. We did that with Michael O’Hare from The Man Behind The Curtain - he scooped our Best Newcomer award in 2015 and the same year won a Michelin Star. In 2016, he also won Best Chef.

In 2017, celebrity chef Tommy Banks, the youngest chef to win a Michelin Star, won our Outstanding Achievement award. Other restaurants, including Bundobust (winners from 2015-2018), Ox Club (2017) and Tharavadu (2015-2017), are also previous winners and both went on to be listed by Michelin.

Since launching the awards, we have striven to identify and applaud all those talented restaurants and chefs who make the Leeds dining scene what it is. However, our awards have also expanded - in 2016, we launched a new Rural category, casting the Oliver Awards net across all those farflung Yorkshire dining destinations, garnering entries from as far afield as Harome and Whitby. And this year, we have tweaked the awards once more, again responding to changes in the restaurant scene. So, this year, we have two new major awards, the first being Best Brewery, of which there are dozens in Leeds alone. We hope to use the award to shine a light on all those innovative entrepreneurs who have helped completely change how we view (and drink) craft ales.

Something else which is new this year is our panel of industry expert judges: consultant chef Stephanie Moon, acclaimed food writer Amanda Wragg and author and beer writer Simon Jenkins. They will be helping us judge this year’s awards, from deciding who makes the Shortlist (published on Thursday January 24) and ultimately, who wins.

However, their influence will cease when it comes to our final ‘new’ award, which is the People’s Choice award - that will be voted on solely by you, our readers.

A list of nominees has been drawn up, again based upon names suggested by our readers... by casting your vote you are not just entering into our prize draw, you are simultaneously doing your bit to support the Leeds dining scene.

Vote HERE. It only takes a few seconds.

Date: 12th March 2018.'Picture James Hardisty.'10th Oliver Awards, held at Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road, Leeds.'Pictured All the winners celebrating on stage at the end of the evening.

The Oliver Awards Shortlist will be published on January 24 in the YEP. The awards themselves will take place in March. Good luck to all those who have entered.