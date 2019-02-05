Will Young and Basement Jaxx among big names confirmed for Pub in the Park festival in Leeds

Will Young, Basement Jaxx and Toploader will all perform at Roundhay Park this summer.

They're confirmed on the bill for celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival from May 31 - June 2.

Tom Kerridge visits Roundhay to launch Pub in the Park

Singer-songwriter Tom Odell and indie band Scouting for Girls will also appear, as will Soul II Soul, The Christians and The Rifles.

Former Pop Idol winner Will Young will close the festival on the Sunday night.

As befits an event backed by a Michelin-starred chef, Pub in the Park has a foodie focus.

Several of Yorkshire's top chefs have been invited to appear and give cookery demonstrations and run pop-up restaurants - among them Andrew Pern (The Star Inn at Harome), James Mackenzie (The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton) and Tommy Banks (The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York).

You can try out Kerridge’s own food at The Hand & Flowers - a stand based on his pub, which was awarded two Michelin stars. Angela Hartnett's Italian restaurant Cafe Murano will also have a pop-up.

The festival has been running for three years at locations across the UK, but this is the first time it's come to Leeds.

How to get tickets

Tickets went on pre-sale on January 31 and are available for afternoon and evening sessions, with weekend, family and VIP packages. Prices, subject to booking fees, are: adults, from £30 to £165, children, aged six to 15, from £20, under-fives free but require a booked ticket. Visit www.pubintheparkuk.com/roundhay.