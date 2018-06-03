Will the sunny start to the day continue in Leeds? Hour-by-hour weather forecast

Have your say

Saturday might have been a mixed bag for Leeds in terms of the weather but Sunday is looking like being warm and dry for the most of the day.

Will the sun continue to shine in Leeds?

The Met Office said it should be a largely dry day, with temperatures reaching up to a balmy 20°C.

But forecasters said the warm spells could lead to a few showers in the afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight it will be largely dry, with mist and low cloud expected to spread inland. Temperatures will drop no lower than around 16°C.

11am: Cloudy 18C

12pm: Overcast 19C

1pm: Cloudy 19C

2pm: Overcast 19C

3pm: Cloudy 20C

4pm: Cloudy 20C

5pm: Overcast 19C

6pm: Light rain 19C

7pm: Cloudy 18C

8pm: Sunny intervals 18C

9pm: Cloudy 17C

10pm: Cloudy 16C

11pm: Partly cloudy 16C