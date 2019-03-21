Why this Leeds eaterie offers the ‘next generation’ of vegan food

Leeds based vegan eatery Knaves Kitchen has launched a new menu just before its first birthday.

Opening in Spring 2018, Knaves Kitchen, located in legendary Call Lane dive bar Oporto, focuses on flavourful, comforting and down to earth food. Since its opening, Knaves Kitchen has hosted a run of sold out supper clubs including collaborations with Berlin’s Stone Brewery and Leeds Indie Food as well as appearances at a number of events like Halifax’s Chow Down and Vegan North at North Brew Co.

As Knaves rapidly approaches its first birthday, they are ready to unveil a brand new menu for this year.

Created by head chef Sam Thomas, the new menu will feature dishes like ‘Jerk & Palm’, a serving of jerked jackfruit, creamy Jamaican curry and coconut rice all crowned with a crispy plantain skewer and ‘CFC’, corn flake-battered seitan goujons, Brazilian slaw, and chive ranch, wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. Those who loved Knaves’ first menu needn’t worry though as some of its most popular dishes have carried forward to the new menu.

Head chef Sam Thomas: “Obviously the new menu is very much born from the old menu, embracing our signature dishes but expands on the things we’ve done well. We’ve tried to be creative with flavours and use local ingredients to accentuate all the plant based flavours you can achieve. This is Knaves mark two, the next generation – trying to push boat out with flavours and textures while involving as many local suppliers as possible – everything must be as fresh as it can be!”