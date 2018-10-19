Why this Chinese restaurant in Leeds has added 15 new dishes to its menu

Chinese food is warming up for winter and Tattu has added some spice to its menu to tempt you out of the house.

With touches of chilli, soy, honey and ginger the 15 new dishes will embrace the change of seasons at the restaurant on East Parade which does contemporary Asian food and some serious cocktails to take the edge off the dark nights.

New small plates include chilli and sesame roasted scallops with Chinese sausage; drunken chicken wings with sweet soy and sticky red prawns on crispy rice with chilli bean, honey and ginger. New mains include wild mushroom and truffle baby chicken and white salmon with pickled ginger.

There is also a very Halloween feel in the new dessert - a white chocolate igloo served with blood orange, vanilla biscuit and coconut snow.

There is also a striking twist on a warm apple crumble with Asian pear and green apple, almond and pink custard.

If like City Buzz you wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to what to choose on the menu, then there are Taste of Tattu menus with a showcase of the most popular which have been adapted in time for the Christmas party season.