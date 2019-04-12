Why this 22ft high baby will be coming to life in Yorkshire

It's affectionately named 'Poo-mageddon' and will soon to be taking centre stage in Halifax.

ZARA opens at The Piece Hall on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, and promises to be an epic event for all the family.

The giant baby.

The baby is central to the production - at 22ft high, it’s bigger than a double decker bus and will take eight people to operate and make it come to life.

Telling a story of a mother and child against the world, ZARA has a cast of over 100 actors, an army tank, cherry pickers and 4x4s; 3D illuminations will be projected on to the heritage building making it both a backdrop to the performance and central to the story.

Nicky Chance Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall, said: “The Piece Hall has hosted a vast array of events since it re-opened - from contemporary music concerts to intimate site-specific performances, circus spectacle and street theatre – and even the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow - but I think it’s the first time we’ve welcomed a giant baby!”

She added: “We worked with Illuminos last December when we hosted ‘Illuminating Halifax’ with Halifax Minster and Square Chapel Arts Centre. That was a huge success with our visitors, and I have no doubt that this will be too.”

The production is the brainchild of two of the UK’s leading arts organisations - Mind the Gap theatre company and outdoor arts specialists, Walk the Plank - and has been in the making for three years.

Artistic director, Joyce Nga Yu Lee, said: “There are poignant stories to be told with theatre and this is one; whilst it’s fun, upbeat, contains ridiculous dances and baby ‘poo’ – which we’ve affectionately named ‘Poo-mageddon’ - there.

"When I started working on this project, I knew I wanted to make it big - I wanted it to be in your face so that people had to take notice. I always imagined it to be like a cross between Godzilla, the Paralympics opening ceremony, and a sci-fi film! I think ZARA will stay with you long after you leave.”

Tickets are priced at £8 each or £28 for a group of four people.

For more details visit: https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/events/zara

