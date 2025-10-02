Leeds dads take a stand by slapping 'paternity charge' notices across city | Submitted

Some Leeds dads have taken a stand by slapping ‘paternity charge notices’ across the city - including outside Leeds United’s Elland Road.

The local fathers and parents were making a point to highlight the soaring cost of a baby’s first year and huge pressure to provide, as part of a campaign called The Dad Shift (TDS). The Dad Shift is a group of men, dads and other parents campaigning for better paternity leave in the UK

The Paternity Charge Notice (PCn) notes, which exactly resemble parking tickets, inform those returning to find them that: “Costs for so many things have soared in the past few years, but the country's paternity leave system remains stuck in the past.”

“Dads and non-birthing parents get just two weeks on less than half the minimum wage, £374.36 for the fortnight - not even enough to buy the average pram. Self employed people get nothing. It's the worst offer in Europe and massive financial pressure is wrecking the health of working dads and their families.”

PCNs were places on buggies, formula, nappies, cars and even the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road as part of the nationwide action.

Some Leeds dads have taken a stand by slapping ‘paternity charge notices’ across the city, seen here outside Elland Road | The Dad Shift

The message is born out by polling conducted for TDS & Movember of a representative sample of new fathers. 62% of new dads agreed that “my family and I struggled under the pressure that comes when a new baby arrives”.

61% said the pressure to provide affected their mental health, 51% their physical health, and 65% said it meant they were less present than they would like to be. 87% agreed that the value of statutory paternity pay is “ridiculous” and 57% agreed that “the stress of financial insecurity during the first year of life has been a material influence on our decision making in respect of having more children”.

George Gabriel, co-founder of The Dad Shift said, “£374.36 might be enough for a weekend away, but to meaningfully help with the costs when a new baby arrives? Ridiculous. And that’s without mentioning the self-employed dads who don’t get a penny!

The Dad Shift is a group of men, dads and other parents campaigning for better paternity leave in the UK | The Dad Shift

“Working fathers and non-birthing partners pay their share and yet when a new baby arrives there’s next to nothing left to help with costs that have skyrocketed in recent years.”

“The responsibility to provide is one we take really seriously as dads, but with zero support the pressure it comes with is wrecking people’s health just when their families need them. No wonder more than half of dads are put off having more kids by the risk of financial insecurity.”