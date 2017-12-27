Why people were left fuming by their Tesco turkey

Have your say

Supermarket chain Tesco has apologised after people took to social media to complain that their Christmas dinners had been ruined by 'rancid' turkeys.

Angry customers took to Twitter and Facebook to claim that their Tesco turkeys were inedible.

Some claimed their festive centrepiece tasted of bleach while others said it made them physically ill.

Among the unhappy customers was Kirsten Shore.,

She tweeted: "Thanks @Tesco for selling me a gone off turkey & wrecking my 1st xmas day cooked at my home! £250 wasted, an awful meal and 8 sick people!"

A Tesco spokesman said: WWe’ve sold hundreds of thousands of great quality British turkeys this Christmas.

"We have exceptionally high standards so we will look to address the small number of complaints in recent days. "

We will get in touch with each customer so we can investigate how these instances may have happened."