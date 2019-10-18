Why a Leeds United win will be the perfect way to round off centenary celebrations - YEP says
This week’s special centenary celebration to mark the 100 year history of Leeds United has once again shown what the club means to the city and its supporters around the world.
An overwhelming success they were the culmination of months of planning by the club, city council and many others to ensure past and present greats of Elland Road were honoured.
The Yorkshire Evening Post was particularly pleased that our call for civic recognition for Don Revie’s all-conquering sides of the 1960s and 1970s led to political leaders bestowing the Freedom of the City of Leeds on these heroes.
They will go down in the history books alongside luminaries such as Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Beryl Burton.
But what has been apparent over the last week is the sheer sense of pride and passion that not only the fans have for the club but the collective esteem which ripples not only across the city but around the globe.
And the club in turn promised its commitment back by looking at how it would work closely with the community to secure a legacy that supports upcoming talent.
We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to round off a week of landmark celebrations with a win on home turf at Elland Road with a resounding victory over Birmingham.
And every day we’re going to say we love you Leeds, Leeds, Leeds!