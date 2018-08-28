Why Leeds Great British Bake Off contestant Kim-Joy was 'born to bake'

The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens as Channel 4 hosts the hit culinary show for a second year.

Kim-Joy is 27, she’s from Leeds and she’s a mental health specialist.

Karen from West Yorkshire is also on The Great British Bake Off

What’s your story?

Kim-Joy was born in Belgium to an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother, grew up in London, studied in Bristol and now lives in Leeds.

Her mixed-heritage background influences her open style of baking, and with her birthday falling on World Baking Day, she feels like she was 'born to bake'.

What illusion cake would you make?

“I love miniatures so I think I would make a magnifying glass with a chocolate handle, and 12 mini bakers wearing brown bake off aprons under the glass. I think I would prefer to do something that wasn’t completely realistic though, as I enjoy having the freedom to create my own twist on things!”

Invent a new crisp flavour…

Tarka dahl.

Karen is 60, she’s from West Yorkshire and she’s an in-store sampling assistant.

What’s your story? Karen fell in love with baking in the 15 years she spent living in France, where she was inspired by the local French patisserie.

She’s a master of choux pastry, and can knock up an eclair to challenge any French bakery.

What illusion cake would you make?

“I think it would have to be a kind of This is Your Life, the big red book cake, with a photograph on the front of the recipient with lots of calligraphy and embossing, reason being it is a very personal cake to give to someone and very bold.”

Invent a new crisp flavour…

Rogan josh.

