Why Leeds Bradford Airport won't be closing in the snow following 'heavy investment'

Leeds Bradford Airport says it WON'T be closing if and when the snow hits Leeds this week.

One Flybe flight had to divert in heavy fog this morning but Leeds Bradford Airport says it is not expecting any snow disruption should the cold weather come in.

The airport has made 'heavy investment' in snow clearing equipment as well as airside operations.

-> Why a heavy fog has descended on Leeds and when it will clear

Phil Forster, Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “There has been minimal disruption despite the cold weather and we have also taken in diverted flights from other airports over recent days.

"We have invested heavily in new extensive snow clearing equipment and our airside operations team have worked tirelessly to ensure the airport has continued to remain operating as normal.”

Plans for a new terminal at Leeds Bradford Airport were approved by Leeds Council in 2018.

The decision means that a two or three storey extension to the main airport terminal building will be built, which will enable significantly larger immigration and baggage reclaim areas, improved departure gate facilities, additional retail and food and beverage outlets and additional free seating, with work to start in spring this year.

Part of the airport’s ‘Route to 2030 Strategic Development Plan’ - which will see annual passenger numbers increase from four million to seven million by 2030 - the airport said it was the biggest investment to date in the site by AMP Capital since it purchased the airport in October 2017.