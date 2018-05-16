Why is this Leeds Rhinos star dressed as a doorman?

Leeds Rhinos stalwart Jamie Jones-Buchanan is to play a starring role in a performance being put on as part of a week-long events programme in the city.

Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley is to host the Loom Festival, which includes music, theatre, food and comedy in the week leading up to the May Bank Holiday on Monday, May 28.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan. PIC: Tony Johnson

On Tuesday, May 22, Leeds’s own Red Ladder Theatre Company tells the story of Rugby League commentator Eddie Waring in Playing the Joke, which features Rhinos forward Jones-Buchanan as Doorman Dave.

The festival is being put on alongside Trouble at Mill – an events series run by three of the city’s creative minds, Dick Bonham, Choque Hosein and Howard Bradley.

Learn more at www.sunnybankmills.co.uk

