Why Archie the owl will be appearing in pub windows ahead of Leeds Beer Festival

If ever there was an excuse needed to pop to the pub...

But Leeds Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) has come up with something that might turn out to be a bit of a hoot during this year's Leeds Beer Festival taking place next month.

Archie the owl, the unofficial Leeds CAMRA mascot, is the creation of local artist Christine Jopling. She has already created five Archie illustrations in the windows of Foleys Tap House, Slocken, Wapentake, The Brunswick and The Scarbrough (Taps) Hotel and he is set to appear on the window of more watering holes around the city but where will he land next?

Christine said, “Drawing Archies on pub windows is great fun – I’ve met some amazing characters already, and the pubs have all been so helpful and generous with cuppas. The idea is to confine Archie to the city centre, as I only use public transport or my bike, but I don’t mind the odd trip out if it’s handy for me to get to. It’s got to have the right sort of window too.”

However, demand for Archie is growing with the Arcadia pub at Headingley tweet-tooing that they want him too.

Christine’s work can be seen at Nomadic Brewery and she has previously done artwork for magazines and exhibited in Wapentake and North Bar.



Leeds Beer Festival will be held at Leeds Beckett University Students Union ‘Hive’ over three days between the Thursday June 6 and Saturday June 8.

Licensed premises wishing to support Leeds Beer Festival with an Archie on their window, contact BeerFestivals@leeds-camra.com

Leeds Beer Festival

Admission fee will include entry, glass (£3, refundable), beer tokens (worth £10, refundable) and programme / beer list.

Thursday sessions are £13 for the morning and £16 for the afternoon. Friday and Saturday is £18 all day.