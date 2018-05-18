Why an MP has praised Leeds' I Am Doner kebab shop

An MP has praised a Leeds kebab shop during a speech in the House of Commons.

Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel took to the chamber to applaud Headingley's I Am Doner as 'an example to us all' due to the shop's vow to go plastic free.

Paul Baron from I Am Doner in Leeds

In the House of Commons Mr Sobel said: ‘I feel a lot of personal responsibility in this area. I recently visited I Am Döner, my local kebab shop in Headingley, where I ordered my normal falafel wrap.

"Its staff told me that they have gone completely plastic-free. They provide water in cans and all their packaging is non-plastic.

"That shop is an exemplar to us all. I thank Paul at I Am Döner for introducing those measures.

"He has inspired me to have a week in which I do not buy any single-use plastic, so I will be bombarding honorouable Members from my social media accounts regarding my difficulties in avoiding any single-use plastics.

Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel

"I hope that the Administration Committee can hurry up with implementing its proposals so that I can eat here without having to use any single-use plastic. We all need to make a personal commitment, as well as pressing for change from the Government.’

Headingley councillor Neil Walshaw welcomed Mr Sobel’s comments. He said:

“I am delighted that our MP is consistently displaying his passion for the environment and particular the reduction of plastic waste. It was great to see him mention in Parliament one of Headingley’s best eateries and draw attention to the fantastic work that they are doing to reduce single use plastic.”

Paul Baron from I Am Döner said: ‘We were thrilled to be mentioned in the House of Commons and recognised for the hard work we are doing on plastic free- we can definitely teach Parliament a thing or two!’

Mr Sobel’s speech was also noted for causing ‘great anxiety’ after the use of the word ‘shiploads’ when describing boats full of plastic waste going abroad. He did have to clarify that the word was ‘ship'...