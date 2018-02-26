Who was Marie Curie? When is the Great Daffodil Appeal 2018? What is Marie Curie's legacy?

'Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.'- Marie Curie

Who was Marie Curie?

Marie Curie was the pioneer of radiation research. She was a physicist and a chemist who was alive in the early 20th century. It was due to her that the elements radium and polonium were discovered, with the help of her husband she won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1903.

Originally from Poland Marie traveled to Paris to study as her local universities did not accept women. She thrived there and worked extremely hard in both physics and mathematics.

It was Marie Curie who coined the term radioactive and her research into radiation was ground breaking.

Marie Curie is famously known for her work killing her, she died of blood disease in 1934.

"I was taught that the way of progress was neither swift nor easy."- Marie Curie

What is her legacy?

The charity Marie Curie took the scientists name back in 1944 after the Marie Curie Hospital was destroyed by bombs. In present times the charity helps people who are terminally ill. The charity helps people get the most out of the time they have left, no matter how little that it.

Every year the Charity runs the Great Daffodil Appeal during the month of March in which they raise money to help the terminally ill keep there independence and dignity. This involves both medical and emotional support.

If you want to donate you can here: https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil

'I am among those who think that science has great beauty.' - Marie Curie

Twitter: @lauraandrew95

Instagram: @lauraandrew95