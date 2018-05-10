Who's on when at Scarborough Food and Drink Festival

Scarborough’s first-ever food and drink festival will be taking place this weekend with thousands of people expected.

The free festival will feature cookery demonstrations and a number of stalls selling local produce.

It has been organised by The Scarborough News and The Yorkshire Post Events Teams alongside Scarborough Council and Welcome to Yorkshire and sponsored by Scarborough TEC.

Filey-born James Mackenzie, the chef/patron of the Michelin starred Pipe & Glass Inn, near Beverley, is just one of those taking part.

Scarborough’s West Pier will be transformed into a collection of stands, stalls and demonstration places showcasing the finest local produce and talents of the chefs.

Lisa Bradbury, our regional events and merchandise manager, said: “We’re are delighted to be organising the first Scarborough Food & Drink festival.

“We have a live demo kitchen as part of the weekend’s festivities hosted by Stephanie Moon.”

Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Council and area director for Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The Yorkshire coast is experiencing a taste revolution with a whole range of new products being developed for us all to taste, from gin and whiskey distilleries and microbreweries to award-winning fine dining restaurants and food outlets.

“The Scarborough Food & Drink Festival will add another superb event to our year-round calendar of events and festivals and enable us to showcase the best of what’s on offer along the Yorkshire Coast and further afield”.

Cllr Helen Mallory, deputy leader of Scarborough Council, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with The Scarborough News and Yorkshire Post to bring the Scarborough Food & Drink Festival to Scarborough. Many local food and drink producers are inspired by the region’s bounty of best of British produce, fresh from land and sea and this event will provide them with an ideal opportunity to showcase their products to visitors and residents all along the Yorkshire Coast.”

One of the key aims of the event is to promote local products, such as seafood, which is what Graham Stork of GWS Seafoods does in his business.

He said: “We’re trying to promote the use of lobster and crab from our own shores. The fresher the product, the better the taste.”

For more information visit www.scarboroughfd.co.uk

Running order:

SATURDAY

10am Jeremy Hollingsworth, Jeremy’s Restaurant

Cooking a lightly curried gratin of Scarborough lobster with macaroni, cauliflower and apple.

11am Peter Neville, The Pheasant Hotel, Harome

Peter is cooking up wild sea bass with lovage creamed potato and kitchen garden finds.

Noon James Mackenzie, The Pipe and Glass Inn

Michelin starred chef James prepares a local venison steak starter, served tartare with mini scotch egg and a halibut main course, using locally sourced seafood.

1pm Harrison Barraclough, Plum and Partridge

Heirloom tomato with garden finds and sea bass with Sicilian salsa.

2pm Andrew Thwaite, chocolatier

Watch out for some amazing chocolates and some local flavoured fillings. Perhaps even a chance to try.

2.40pm - 2.50pm Scarborough TEC professional cookery student, Kian Gray

Kian will be preparing and cooking pan-fried scallop with lemon oil.

3.40pm - 3.50pm Scarborough TEC, professional cookery student, Kian Gray

Preparing and cooking lobster ravioli with buttered samphire.

4pm Luke Daniels, Weston Hotel

Cooking up pickled mackerel, parsley oil, apple puree, parsley sponge .

4.40pm - 4.50pm Scarborough TEC apprentice, Kyle Stevenson

Preparing a dish inspired by local produce.

5pm Debbie Raw

Our youngest demo star Debbie as seen on BBC2 “Further Back in Time” takes a break from her full time job at Malton Cookery School to entertain.

Debbie will be finishing the show cooking mackerel sliders with pickled golden beetroot, horseradish cream on a soda scone, followed by honey and star anise panna cotta with rhubarb compote and lemon meringue.

SUNDAY

10am Wendy Stock, GWS Seafoods

Wendy will open the show with how to dress a Yorkshire crab.

11am Martyn Hyde, Eat Me Cafe

Martin will cook two dishes from the award-winning cafe menu, featuring local produce and their legendary Thai green curry.

Noon Rob Green, Seafood chef

Rob cooks two seafood inspired dishes using locally caught fish.

1pm Sue Nelson, Yorkshire Food Finder

Sue prepares a starter using Yorkshire Coast caught fish and a meaty main course with Yorkshire wagu beef.

2pm Bob Roberts and Steph Moon

Bob from Scarborough-based firm Yorkshire Lobsters and Steph Moon

Bob and Steph prep a lobster and cook you up some lobster thermidor.

2.30pm Scarborough TEC professional cookery students, Chloe Robinson and Anthony Wilson

Preparing and cooking monkfish with pea risotto.

3pm Ollie Moore, Ox Pasture Hall

Ollie will be cooking up some dishes from his menu at Ox Pasture Hall.