Whitehall Road crash: Man taken to hospital after falling off a motorbike near Leeds city centre
A man has been taken to hospital after falling off his motorbike in Leeds.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:25 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:32 pm
It happened on Whitehall Road, close to the junction with Globe Road, at about 5pm.
West Yorkshire Police were called out to a report that a man had come off a motorcycle.
Emergency services were sent to the scene and the male was taken to hospital.
The road was re-opened at 6pm.
