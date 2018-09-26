Which universities in Yorkshire are in the top world 200

The University of York has moved into the top 120 universities in the world, according to a new league table.

Yorkshire has two other universities in the top 200 latest annual Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with Sheffield, slipping two places to 106th place, and Leeds down 14 to joint 153rd place.

Vice-Chancellor at York Professor Koen Lamberts said its rise to 119th spot in the world, up from 137th last year, “recognises our significant efforts in competing on a global level.”

He said: “We aim to provide a home for the best research and teaching in the world in an environment where students can achieve their ambition to be the next generation of global leaders.”

The UK overall had 98 institutions in the full list of 1,258, but loses its spot as second most-represented nation to Japan which claims 103 positions.

The US leads the way with 172 institutions in the list.

However Oxford retained its number one ranking in the world, followed by Cambridge.

Phil Baty, editorial director of the THE global rankings, said the bigger picture was one of “stagnation and modest decline, with the UK taking a minor hit to its research reputation.”

He said any connection to Brexit was speculation at this stage - but warned that the risk to the UK’s reputation and research capabilities is “very real.”

He said: “They must be free to attract and retain the very best international talent and international students post-Brexit, and they must be protected from cuts, the flow of research funding and academic talent mustn’t be impacted.”

THE FULL LIST

Here is the list of the UK universities in the top 200 of the latest THE World University Rankings.

Last year's positions are in brackets. = denotes joint position.

:: 1 (1) University of Oxford

:: 2 (2) University of Cambridge

:: 9 (8) Imperial College London

:: 16 (15) University College London

:: 26 (=25) London School of Economics and Political Science

:: =29 (=27) University of Edinburgh

:: 38 (36) King's College London

:: 57 (=54) University of Manchester

:: 78 (76) University of Bristol

:: =79 (91) University of Warwick

:: =88 (=80) University of Glasgow

:: 106 (104) University of Sheffield

:: 114 (97) Durham University

:: =116 (=141) University of Birmingham

:: 118 (=126) University of Southampton

:: 119 (=137) University of York

:: 130 (121) Queen Mary University of London

:: 141 (=130) University of Exeter

:: =146 (=150) Lancaster University

:: 149 (=147) University of Nottingham

:: =153 (139) University of Leeds

:: 158(185) University of Aberdeen

:: =161 (=147) University of Sussex

:: 165 (=143) University of St Andrews

:: =167 (=159) University of Leicester

:: =171 (=175) Newcastle University

:: =181 (=177) University of Liverpool

:: =187 (=162) Cardiff University

:: =190 (=188) University of East Anglia

The table ranks institutions on 12 measures grouped into five areas - teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.