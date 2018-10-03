Where you can turn for support with drug issues in Leeds

Leeds has a selection of places which aid with drug rehabilitation and addiction, ranging from clinics, to rehab centres to support and counselling schemes.

After the tragic death of Leeds-born Josh Edwards, his father Gareth Edwards shared a heartbreaking image of his son with the hopes of persuading others not to gamble with their lives by taking illicit drugs.

Mr Edward shared the image with the intention of raising awareness of the devastating consequences drugs can have.

Devastated family ask people to share this photo after Leeds teenager's tragic drug death

Below is a list of places in Leeds which offer support if you’re struggling with drug or alcohol-related issues.

Forward Leeds

The Leeds Addiction Unit clinical service is currently operating under the banner of Forward Leeds as part of the new alcohol and drug treatment service in Leeds.

The essential role of the clinical service is to provide assessment, treatment and aftercare for people who misuse alcohol and other drugs and who have complex needs.

The clinical service is based within ‘Forward Leeds’, which is the integrated drug and alcohol service for the city of Leeds. Access to services is assured by having Leeds Addiction Service staff located in locality based ‘hubs’ in Armley, Seacroft and the city centre.

Visit: Leeds, 74 Kirkgate, LS2 7DJ- forwardleeds.co.uk/



BASIS Yorkshire: Counselling for drug addiction

Visit: 94 North Street, Oxford Place, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 7PN- basisyorkshire.org.uk



Spacious Places: Drug addiction support

Spacious Places offers 15 hours per week of structured day treatment in Leeds for both men and women.

Visit: 3rd Floor, Leeds Church Institute, 20 Newmarket Street, LS1 6DG- spaciousplaces.org.uk/



Faith Lodge

Faith Lodge is a hostel dedicated to helping men in addiction recovery from alcohol, non-prescribed drugs or gambling.

Visit: 25-27 Wellclose Place, Off Blenheim Grove, Leeds, LS2 9EZ- stgeorgescrypt.org.uk/



York Street Health Practice: Counselling for drug addiction

Visit: 68 York Street, Leeds, LS9 8AA- bevanhealthcare.co.uk/ebout-us/york-street-homeless-practice



Sinclair Scheme

Sinclair provides a accommodation-based and floating support for current drug users.

Visit: 6 Middleton Crescent, Leeds, LS11 6JU-.turninglivesaround.co.uk/



