Where are the best car boot sales in and around Leeds in 2019?
A bit of retail therapy is good for the soul, but the frequent splashing of cash can start to take its toll on your bank account.
Shopping doesn’t always have to cost an arm and a leg – especially when there are plenty of bargains to be picked up at car boot sales in and around Leeds.
1. Leeds Bradford Airport Car Boot Sale
Known as the big one, this car boot attracts thousands of buyers and hundreds of sellers every Sunday morning from March through to November every year, offering a huge array of bargains. Visit: Greengates Farm, LS18 5HY.
Held every Sunday from 12pm until 4pm all year round, this afternoon car boot is a popular haunt for bargain hunters, with something new to pick up on every visit. Visit: Wharfedale Farmers Auction Mart, Leeds Road, LS21 3BD.
Open from 7 April, this long established car boot between Leeds and Harrogate boasts a goldmine of unique trinkets to pick up. Entry for adults costs one pound and children go free. Visit: Junction of A61 and A658, HG3 1JE.
Held every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday from March until 27 October, this giant car boot at Wetherby Racecourse is a shoppers haven and also provide hot and cold food onsite. Open from 8am to 12.30pm. Visit: York Road, LS22 5EJ.