Where and how to dispose of real Christmas trees in Leeds and Wakefield

Here are five top tips on how to dispose of your Christmas tree across Leeds and beyond.

1. For the fourth year in a row, St Gemma’s Hospice is running a Christmas tree collection from January 9 to 13 - visit events.st-gemma.co.uk/events/christmas-tree-collection-2018

2. Real Christmas trees can be taken to your local recycling site and placed in the green waste skips for composting down. Recycling sites are closed today and New Year’s Day.

3. Why not let Wakefield Hospice deal with your tree for a minimum donation of £10? Available in postcodes WF1-WF6, LS25-LS27 and S75. Visit www.wakefieldhospice.org to donate.

4. The Prince of Wales Hospice will collect unwanted Christmas trees from people in WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10 and WF11 postcodes. Register at www.charityxmastreecollection.com

5. Burn it - according to the Carbon Trust, it’s better for the environment than it is to throw it in the bin, which could lead to your Christmas tree ending up in a landfill.