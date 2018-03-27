When will the roadworks on the M621 in Leeds finish?

Motorists have been quick to voice their frustrations on social media over delays caused by roadworks on the M621 in Leeds.

And the inconvenience is set to continue over the coming weeks and months as work continues on a Highways England scheme aimed at reducing journey times.

Here is all you need to know about the £55 million scheme:

What does the latest roadworks involve?

A concrete entral reservation barrier is currently being installed between junction 3 and junction 6. The speed limit is down to 30mph.

Will that be the end of the disruption?

No - major works including road widening will follow.

Why is the work being carried out?

It is aimed at reducing congestion. Following a six-week consultation held last year, three options were presented to the public on plans to improve the busy commuter route. The proposals included junction improvements between junction 1 and 7 and additional lanes at points along the route.

What do Highways England say?

“Our preferred route includes a number of improvements which aim to reduce the causes of congestion on the M621.

“This includes widening the carriageway at junction 2 , closing junction 2a anti-clockwise and installing improved technology and signs along the route. “The anti-clockwise carriageway at junction 3 will also be widened from one to two lanes and the way the lanes merge at junction 3 will also be changed to give priority to traffic on the main carriageway.”

When will the work be completed?

The scheme is set to end in May of this year.