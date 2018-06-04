When can you get tickets to see Snow Patrol in Leeds?

Have your say

Irish rock band Snow Patrol will be visiting Leeds as part of their eight-date UK and Ireland tour.

They will performing at First Direct Arena early next year on 29 January.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday 8 June and Leeds fans can buy tickets online at www.firstdirectarena.coom or over the phone on 0844 248 1585.

This is the first time in seven years that the band have been on the road promoting a new album.

'Wildness' is out now for fans to enjoy before next year's show.

It includes singles such as 'Don't Give In', 'Life on Earth' and 'Empress.'

The band's debut album was certified five times platinum in the UK and the band achieved international fame for second album's smash single 'Chasing Cars.'

The tour kicks off in Newcastle before heading across the rest of the UK for the rest of the tour