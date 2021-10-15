What's on Leeds: seven of the best events and things to do this weekend

Here are seven of the best things to do in Leeds this weekend.
1. Reggae Rum Brunch at Revolucion De Cuba
On Sunday Revolucion De Cuba is hosting their Reggae Rum Brunch. Choose from one of their delicious brunch dishes accompanied by an hour and a half of bottomless drinks including Prosecco, Mahou, Aperol Spritz and Rum Punch, all whilst enjoying reggae tunes till late. Doors open at 11am with slots available to book through their website.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Beginners Knitting Workshop at Old Chapel
This Saturday learn how to knit a scarf at Old Chapel's beginners knitting workshop. All materials are included in the session and attendees will be taught how to complete their scarf at home after the workshop. The event starts at 1pm with tickets available on the All Events website.
Photo: Google
3. RANE x Bop DJ Turntablist Workshop
Leeds' own Bop DJ has teamed up with audio manufacturer RANE for a DJing workshop alongside DMC champion Statik. Learn how to mix on turntables, scratch vinyl and pick up tricks in each half an hour session. The workshops are running on Saturday from 11am till 5pm at Bop DJ, with slots being free to reserve through Eventbrite.
Photo: Google
4. Soccer96 at Headrow House
On Sunday Headrow House are welcoming music duo Soccer96 to the stage for a night of futuristic sounds. With everything performed live, duo Danalogue and
Betamax perform using no sequencers, only synthesisers and drums to transport listeners forward in time. Doors open at 8pm with tickets available from Jumbo Records.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe