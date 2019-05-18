What to expect at the Martin House's annual Dragon Boat race fundraiser at Roundhay Park.

The 12th Dragon Boat Race at Roundhay Park takes place tomorrow raising thousands of pounds for a hospice that cares for children and young people.

Action at the family fun day, which encourages corporates and groups to take part in aid of Martin House, gets underway at 10am on Sunday with 48 teams expected to be taking part in the races on Waterloo Lake in the Leeds park this year.

Teams aim to raise at least £1000 each and proceeds go to the running of the hospice based at Boston Spa, near Wetherby, which provides family-led care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

How does it work?

The race takes part over the day, with races every ten minutes. Each team will take part in a minimum of three races before the fastest team goes through to the semi-final. Boats and life jackets are provided and each boat needs between eight and ten paddlers and a drummer to keep the rhythm. Teams can also have up to four reserves too.

Sponsorship

In addition to the £350 entry fee, each team is asked to raise a minimum of £1000 sponsorship - or £100 per person.

Entertainment

Spectators are welcome to attend the event and as well as the main action there will be refreshments and a range of activities available throughout the day for the whole family.

Getting there

Unite the Union Leeds Bus Workers have arranged for a free shuttle bus from the city centre to Roundhay Park to operate during the day. They depart from Infirmary Street from 8.30am, every half an hour until 4.30pm and the journey takes around 25 minutes.

Return journeys are from Roundhay Park with the first bus back at 11.30am. Services then run at 12noon, 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm, 4.30pm and 5pm.