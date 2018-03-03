What to do if these warning lights come on in your car

vehicle warning lights can be baffling but now Yorkshire motorists are being urged to familiarise themselves with their car’s warning systems to avoid a driving disaster.

Warning lights flag up a number of problems with your vehicle from an oil shortage, to an engine fault, but many people are often unaware of what signs mean and what to do if lights do come on.

Acting quickly to rectify the problem is important for the safety of the driver, passengers and other road users and for the health of the vehicle, saving you a hefty repair bill or worse - a scrapped car or van.

motoring experts at LeaseVan.co.uk have compiled a list of what vehicle warning lights mean and what to do if they ever turn on so you can be fully prepared.

Tim Alcock, of LeaseVan.co.uk, said: “People often know what some warning lights mean but there are plenty of others that they don’t recognise.

“It’s also very well knowing what they mean but it’s important to know the best course of action to take when lights do come on, as not acting quickly or properly can often result in further damage to the vehicle or even injury.

“We’ve put together an easy guide on what your car is trying to tell you to help drivers clue up and recognise the warning signs.”