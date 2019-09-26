What's in store for Distrikt bar's 10th birthday celebrations in Leeds?

Has it really been 10 years since Distrikt arrived with a bang onto the Leeds bar and party scene?

Talk about making me feel like old.

Yes, one of the few venues that has managed to successfully blur the lines between bar, club and restaurant opened way back in 2009 and they’re throwing two massive parties to celebrate (would you expect any less?)

The weekend long celebration commences on October 25 and will see the iconic venue welcome a handpicked selection of the most sought-after underground DJs on the scene.

On the Friday, Switzerland’s Sonja Moonear will take to the hallowed decks with her unique style that takes in a broad cross-section of house, techno and minimal, followed by Japanese legend DJ Masda on the Saturday.

Both nights will of course feature Distrikt’s much-loved residents and the terrace will be going off too, weather permitting.

Having packed in iconic house DJs that include Derrick Carter, Marshall Jefferson, Nightmares on Wax and Francesco Del Garda across no less than 1500 free parties over the years, these guys have stood the test of time with an undeniable passion for music, food and drinks and let’s just say they know how to throw a party…. I’ll see you on the dancefloor.