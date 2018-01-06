What more can Leeds do to prepare for next cold snap?

That's the topical question posed to our community forum after recent wintry weather across the city.

The poser was prompted by panelist Joanne St Lawrence's observation "Waking up to a white wonderland this morning, and living on one of the steepest roads in Leeds, I would like to know why our roads and paths have not been gritted? Is this service no longer provided by the council or were they not watching the weather forecast?"

So, what's to be done when white-out comes?

Dave Kelly

"It seems the country and city stops at the slightest bit of snow or cold weather these days. A bit of forward planning could thwart the "Baltic" conditions. Wear thermals, set off to work a bit earlier to beat the traffic. It's only a bit of cold. This country!

Lyn Facey​

Open up more emergency shelters and buildings for people who do not have a home, so they can be safe and warm indoors away from the sub zero temperatures, and build more affordable housing that is made available to people who need it.

James Kirk

Supply the materials and encourage communities to work together to grit their own street and pathways as the council only prioritise main roads due to cost cutting.

Dennis Appleyard

There will always be conflicting demands for resources and the predictable events are easier to plan for. Maybe communities and neighbourhoods should take more responsibility.

Joanne St Lawrence

When I first came to this very steep road there were bins of grit on each street. Sadly, people took some to use in their gardens. Children used to throw the rest at each other when they were playing out. They were removed but, when snow was forecast, gritters used to come round before it fell, and it made the roads and paths safe to use. In the recent snow we had nothing but, luckily, it didn't last long. I think, as long as the main road was gritted, people would manage to get to work in cars. But, if it is very icy, I am concerned about older people and children on the pavements.