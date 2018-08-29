What is a Brazilian butt lift and why are they dangerous? Plastic surgeons speak after Leeds woman's death

Doctors have warned of the dangers of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures following the death of a Leeds woman who had surgery in Turkey.

The British Association of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons (Baaps) said the case also highlighted the risks involved with a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Here are some questions answered about the procedure.

:: What does a BBL involve?

British consultant plastic surgeon Gerard Lambe, spokesman for Baaps, said: "The death in Turkey of mother-of-three Leah Cambridge after a BBL, or Brazilian Bum Lift (BrazilianButt Lift), has highlighted the risks of both this dangerous procedure and of travelling abroad to have cosmetic surgery.

"BBL is a procedure in which fat is taken from another part of the body then injected into the buttocks."

:: What are the risks of the surgery?

"It has the highest death rate of all procedures due to the risk of injecting fat into large veins in the buttocks that can travel to the heart or brain and cause severe illness and death," Mr Lambe said.

"As seen in the recent high profile case of Dr BumBum in Brazil and the death of one of his clients following the procedure, the risk of fatality is high.

"A 2017 survey of 692 surgeons from across the world found 32 patients had died from fat embolism."

:: What is the desired outcome?

Mr Lambe said: "Some people want shape, some people want volume.

"The trend is for larger and larger volume.

"That's where the problem can occur because there is no room to put it superficially - just beneath the skin - so it has to be put somewhere else, they put it in the muscle and beneath it and that's when it goes in veins and causes these problems."

:: How much does it typically cost?

Costs in Britain can range from £6,500 to £10,000, he said.

:: What is advice to people considering travelling abroad for this procedure?

Mr Lambe added: "There are a number of recommendations now to reduce the risks when carrying out a BBL, but these cover surgeons in the USA and the UK only and we cannot be sure that other countries will adhere to them.

"Travelling abroad for surgery is something that Baaps strongly disagrees with as you cannot be certain about the surgeons or hospital you are being treated in. Crucially, you cannot be cared for to a high standard once you leave the country when you are at your most vulnerable.

"Your health is priceless, so do not for the sake of a discounted price on a procedure fee compromise your safety.

"We cannot stress highly enough how vital it is to only undergo surgery in a fully registered hospital with full intensive care support.

"A good surgeon will be able to step into emergency mode immediately and lives can be