Wetherby Social Club wants to open until 1am as owners of Brudenell Social Club make plans

The people behind the Brudenell Social Club could soon be bringing live music to Wetherby.

Brudenell Presents Ltd, which runs The Wetherby in Sandbeck Way, has applied for a licence which could see bands play until 1am at weekends.

But one councillor in the area has claimed the venue is just “yards” from a planned old people’s home.

The application would see the venue able to play live or recorded music until midnight from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

The premises are not close to residential areas, but a local councillor claims a licence could cause problems in the future.

In a letter to the authority, Coun Gerald Wilkinson wrote: “I wish to object to any extension of opening hours beyond that which is already licensed due to concerns of it causing a public nuisance.



“These premises are on an industrial estate which, in the past, has not been of concern but now under construction is an old peoples home directly opposite and within a few yards of this club.



“The potential for noise and disturbance when this Home is open and occupied is of great concern.



“In addition to this Home is a sheltered housing complex which is very close to this club.”

The Brudenell Social Club attracts some of alternative music’s top names, and was a runner-up for the NME’s small venue of the year award in 2015.

And those in support of the application for The Wetherby wanted to see that work extend north of Leeds.

A nearby resident, whose name was redacted, said: “Brudenell Presents Ltd have a proven track record in presenting high quality alternative entertainment events and the expansion in to and use of the premises on Sandbeck Way fits in perfectly with their current enterprises, Its location is such that it is placed far enough away from residential premises to not cause

disruption, but has the advantage of having excellent transport links i,e, minutes drive from the A1 or a short walk from the bus station in Wetherby town centre.

“The diversification of the current offering of the club should be of benefit to the club, not only bringing additional employment to the area, but also securing its long term future.”

The application will be heard at the licensing sub-committee on Tuesday.