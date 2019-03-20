Wetherby set to go barking mad for north of England's first dog pageant

A dog pageant, thought to be the first of its kind in the north of England is taking place at the weekend.

Dog-lover, June Hodgkins, has organised the show, which is at Wetherby Social Club on Sunday, and is open to all dogs, of all shapes, sizes and breeds.

Pageant prizes will be given for both the best male and female puppy that are 11 months old and under and also for the best male and female dog, aged one year and older.

The remaining classes will be for the likes of best cross-breed, best pedigree and best rescue dog.

All proceeds are for Kent based charity, All Dogs Rescue and Knine and Kitty Care, Bradford.

Mrs Hodgkins, who herself has two Pugs and two chihuahuas, has shown dogs over the years and says she always wanted to put on a show that was fun and not quite as serious.

She added: "I have always wanted to do a pageant but never got the opportunity until now. I have been ill and starting to feel a lot better and thought 'right, I am going to do it this year'. It has all the elements, it makes you happy, feel good and it is interesting to see the other breeds that are taking part.

"Some shows you go to take it quite serious and I wanted a show that was honest, everyone had a chance of winning and you could have a good laugh."

Registration starts at 10.30am on Sunday and the show starts at 12noon.