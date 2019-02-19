Wetherby Road in Leeds closed after serious crash involving a police van

Have your say

Six people have been injured in a crash on a rural road between Roundhay and Shadwell.

The A58 Wetherby Road is shut in both directions between the Red Hall Lane and Coal Road junctions following the accident this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the collision was between a police van and Seat car.

Six people have been taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

There were two people in the police van and four in the Seat.

The road is expected to re-open by 6pm.