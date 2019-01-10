Wetherby drone hire firm joins debate on national TV

Wetherby-based drone hire specialists Aerial Republic joined the current debate surrounding the use of the technology on national TV today.

Shot live by Good Morning Britain, from the Drone Training Instruction Field in Lancashire, the team took to the skies with one of its high-tech drones and camera rigs in a bid to encourage more regulation in the hope of putting a stop to airport closures that have plagued the UK over recent months.

A spokesman for Westgate-based Aerial Repbulic told the Wetherby News: “As a drone hire company operating out of Yorkshire, we were honoured to be called up to voice our concerns in regard to drone regulation live on Good Morning Britain.

“We only hope the UK government heed our warning and implement solid and digestible drone safety regulations sooner rather than later.”

Professional pilot Lee Roe took part in an interview live on air while simultaneously flying the company’s very own Dji Inspire drone.

The Yorkshireman was keen to put his point across that drones operate much like cars, and that thorough regulation should be put in place to stop people operating drones without a licence.

MPs are due to debate issues of drone use in Parliament this afternoon, following flights being suspended at Heathrow following incidents of drones being flown over the airport.